BuzzFix: Pride and Rainbow - The Blurred Intersection of Capitalism, Allyship

The month of June is a colourful and busy time for big brands. A time of rainbow onslaught, when brand logos, products, and social media handles change colours as a mark of support. Known as Pride Month, it commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising led by trans people of colour against police brutality in New York City.

The first Pride march took place in 1970 and since then, the yearly celebrations have become brighter and bolder, with corporates jostling for advertising space on roads, papers, and the internet, in a bid to demonstrate inclusivity. Today, consumer psychology, especially of the younger generation, has changed in a way where brand ethics also come into play.

People want to associate with brands that have socio-political values similar to their own. While Pride month recognises the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community, brands trying to cash in on its universality with marketing gimmicks sans any concrete efforts to aid the marginalised group is termed rainbow capitalism.

Why Rainbow Washing is Problematic

Also known as ‘pink capitalism’ or ‘pinkwashing’, it is a way for brands to capitalise on the purchasing power (pink dollar) of the LGBTQIA+ group. According to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey of 2019, same-sex couples make more money annually than opposite-sex households. As per an estimation based on its spending power, this community would be the fifth-largest economy in the world with a GDP of $3.7 trillion, if it were a country. LGBTQIA+ is going from strength to strength and brands being nonchalant about it would just be considered as social suicide.

Hashtags, map routes, T-shirts, sneakers, whoppers - literally everything you could possibly imagine undergoes ‘rainbow washing’ in June. Many brands have come under fire for their tone-deaf ‘queer-for-profit’ initiatives and hypocrisy in the race to be recognised as an ally. Recently, Burger King (BK) Austria introduced a Pride Whopper giving customers the choice of either two top or bottom buns. According to the brand, the similarly shaped buns represent “equal love and rights." Of course, allyship doesn’t make the cut without a rainbow background and a slogan ‘Time to be proud,’ too. Social media users panned the brand for its “performative activism."

In 2020, the Finland branch of the fast-food chain featured its mascot Burger King kissing rival Ronald McDonald, emblazoned with “Love Conquers All." However, the brand has earlier faced criticism in July 2020 for blaming a transgender BK California employee’s death on “injecting hormones" instead of Covid19.

In spite of co-opting all the Pride paraphernalia, some brands even contribute in anti-LGBTQ areas. For example, Adidas has a special Pride section on its website with rainbow merchandise, but it also sponsored the World Cup in Russia, an anti-LGBTQ country. American telecom company AT&T announced in June a $1 million donation to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention in LGBTQ people. Although, no announcement was made regarding the political action committee (PAC) donations of around $15 million by “progressive" companies, including AT&T and the likes of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Dell to anti-LGBTQ politicians like Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Brian Babin, Senators Joni Ernst, Steve Daines and Ted Cruz, according to a Buzzfeed report and the group Zero for Zeros. A Reboot Online study found that only 64% of companies with a Pride campaign donated money to LGBTQIA+ friendly causes and a third did not donate any.

Last year, Kim Kardashian was slammed for marketing her mobile game along with a Pride flag. Recently, Elon Musk was trolled for taking a jibe at the yearly social media campaigns aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community with a meme, to which a Twitter user replied with pictures of his Tesla brand celebrating Pride month.

Pride month 2022 also saw a meme takeover by the community, calling out the double standards of corporate giants trying to make big bucks by feigning inclusion one month a year.

Even the crypto world couldn’t escape the rainbow rain. An LGBTQIA+ cryptocurrency Maricoin, launched in January 2022, was met with condemnation online mainly because the name is a play on a Spanish homophobic slur. Yet another criticism levelled against ‘corporate pride’ is that these companies shirk from showing support for LGBTQIA+ in countries where it’s not as widely accepted (hence unprofitable) as the West. Examples being Facebook, which hides its rainbow themes in anti-LGBTQIA+ countries and Mercedes Benz, which refrained from changing the colours of their Russia and Middle East social media profiles.

According to a BBC report (Business: The Economy: The Pink Pound) “over 90% of gay people support businesses which target pink money, while boycotting anti-gay companies". Almost 70% of homosexuals are positively influenced by ads with LGBTQ symbols, a 2017 MarketingMag report states. Hence, businesses go all out in the pursuit of the pink pound. Many Rainbow capitalism critics feel that the commodification of Pride erases the long history of struggle, centering around consumerism now, with corporate giants increasingly taking over the space of authentic LGBTQIA allies.

To clarify, rainbow themed campaigns are not a crime in itself, but it should translate into meaningful change in the form of inclusive workplace policies, non-discriminatory hiring of LGBTQIA+ people, community awareness events, and more, along with year-round support for the largely oppressed community. It forces us to reexamine the roots of Pride month, its true meaning and impact.

Before Raining on Rainbow Parade

Rainbows and “Love is Love" posters weren’t so ubiquitous (as in the West now) 20-30 years ago. It still isn’t in many parts of the world. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and other members of the community have had to fight the good fight (and are still fighting) for equal rights. In this context, when multinational corporations embrace the Rainbow and wear Pride ‘proudly’ on their sleeves, even if ostensibly, it helps a child or an individual, in an otherwise orthodox environment, feel seen upon passing the giant flag on the street. When the local store sells rainbow coloured merchandise and T-shirts screaming ‘Celebrate Your Pride’, it helps in normalising it one step further for the older generation who are sceptical about gender identities and the younger generation who still battle homophobia.

For a large majority, Pride is not a privilege, it equates to protest. When conversion therapy is considered legal and homosexuality a crime in many countries, representation is important. It is key to acknowledging and accepting one’s identity. Feeding the world with symbols of love, support and pride drives acceptance. When a parent struggling to accept his/her LGBTQ+ child chances upon posters normalising homosexuality, it aids in the realisation that their child is not “abnormal". In Asian and Middle Eastern countries, Pride month is a myth, rainbows light up only in the sky, and ‘Love Wins’ seems like a distant dream. Hence, it may be the case that the critics of corporate pride are coming from a position of privilege where Pride is normalised.

‘Out, Loud and Proud’ campaigns thus help amplify awareness, ensure visibility, kick start conversations and spread hope for the section of LGBTQ+ community that is still fighting to be recognised and seeking basic rights.

It brings us to the question, where do we draw the line between allyship and capitalism?

