'Pride of India': Raja, World's Oldest Tiger in Captivity, Breathes His Last at 25

The world’s oldest surviving Royal Bengal Tiger in captivity named Raja breathed his last this Monday. While most tigers have a life span of 18 to 20 years in captivity, Raja roared for 25 years and 10 months. The wild cat had been living in the South Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre in West Bengal since 2008. Raja had survived a crocodile attack in which he sustained injuries and his right hind leg got partially severed. He was then taken to the rescue centre and given a prosthetic limb to help him walk. According to Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, Alipurduar, Raja had grown old and was unwell for a while. He passed away at the centre around 3 am following which post-mortem was conducted on the animal, reported news agency ANI.

Soon after Raja’s death, condolences poured in for him on social media. Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav also condoled the demise of the tiger through a post on Twitter. “Saddened to know that Raja, the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity, is no more. As the pride of India that lived for over 25 years, Raja will be sorely missed," the tweet read.

IFS officer Praveen Kaswan paid tribute to Raja while sharing a picture of him on Twitter. “Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months," the tweet read.

Reportedly, Raja was 11 years old when he was brought to the centre injured. He managed to survive for another 15 years and became one of the oldest surviving tigers.

