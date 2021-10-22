Priest Performs 'Dhunuchi Naach' on Manike Mage Hithe, Leaves Netizens Impressed

If you have a social media account or at least use the internet, you would know how popular the song Manike Mage Hithe has become. This track sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva created a storm with its release garnering over 163 million views on the original upload on YouTube. From popular celebrities to netizens, everyone was seen grooving to the song’s tune. The flood of Instagram Reels made on Manike Mage Hithe is proof of the song’s immense popularity. Now, a video of a priest performing Dhunuchi Naach to the tunes of the Sinhala song has caught a lot of attention on the internet.

The video, which was shared on YouTube by a channel named Roamin Barun, showed the priest performing Dhunuchi Naach in front of a Goddess Durga idol. While Manike Mage Hithe song was probably added in the background, the steps of the dance appeared to be in complete sync with the song.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online, the 30-second clip has received nearly 21 thousand views along with several comments praising the priest. A dance performance using dhunuchi, an incense burner used during aarti, is quite common during the Durga Puja celebration. People often dance in front of Durga idols holding dhunuchi in their hands to show their devotion.

Yohani first uploaded Manike Mage Hithe in her voice as a TikTok video. The version did well and Yohani decided to make it a full-fledged song. The original song aws sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka and the lyrics were written by Dukan ARX. Despite being in foreign language, the song became immensely popular in India. Yohani toured the country for her Supermoon #NowTrending musical concerts in September, and performed in Gurugram and Hyderabad.

Manike Mage Hithe was reprised in Bengali, Bhojpuri and other Indian languages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.