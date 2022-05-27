Priest Who Became Pornstar at 83 Feels 'Sex-negative Norms' Must be Removed from Society

A man named Norm Self who ditched his job of preaching to a congregation to become a porn film star at the age of 83, now feels that his new job can help bring people closer to God. After appearing in his first adult film, he described the experience as “delightful," reports Huffington Post. The retired priest spent most of his life serving his Christian faith in the church. He was married to a woman for a period of almost 30 years but then eventually realised that he was gay. After this, it took him another 20 years to come out publicly and express sexuality through adult films.

He has said that he wants to keep playing roles in adult films. He defined his “personal preference" for a sex partner as being a man. According to a 2019 documentary on Channel 5, he made his movie debut in 2017. While speaking to the station, he said, “It’s almost like having a party, that’s one of the things I admire about this way of doing porn." As of now, he has done all of the on-camera work free of charge.

Advertisement

While speaking to Huffington Post, he said, “I find these days that my body is indeed a temple where intimacy and ecstasy intermingle." He further explained his plans to keep starring in adult films until society removes “sex-negative norms" from its vocabulary. He said that he is not a big fan of the word “porn." This is because now he is finally able to live outside of a suppressive environment where “everything outside conventional norms… is labelled ‘porn’", he said. He is happy to embrace the porn star title, he added. He also expressed his support to rid the world of human trafficking. He talked about how he is happy to educate people about sex.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.