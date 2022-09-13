Prince Harry Pets 'Grieving' Dog at Windsor After Queen Elizabeth II’s Demise

A picture of Prince Harry petting a pooch is winning hearts on the internet. The picture was taken during the walkabout in Windsor, post the demise of the longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle were in the Berkshire town to pay their respects to the queen. The couple was accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal family members were seen interacting with the public and sharing condolences when Prince Harry stumbled upon a golden Labrador named Louis.

Giving in to his love for dogs, Prince Harry crouched down and gave the dog a good amount of affection in the form of pats and ear scratches. The moment was captured by a camera where Louis seems elated to have gotten some good pat, with the closed eyes as it’s evident. Prince Harry is seen holding the face of the dog with both his hands.

Take a look at the picture here:

Since being shared, the picture has garnered more than 1 lakh likes and thousands of reactions from netizens in the form of retweets and comments. One user said, “This is all I need to know about what kind of man he is."

Chiming in with the same sentiment, another user commented, “Fortunately, we can always count on dogs to let us know who the best people are…"

“Prince Harry rocks," said this user.

“I love this picture," stated another.

The lovely Labrador who managed to catch Prince Harry’s attention belonged to Sarah Gracie, who also shared the moment when his pooch was petted by Prince Harry. Sharing a bunch of pictures, Sarah, in the caption, said, “When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to the Queen."

Take a look:

Sarah, in the subsequent tweet, shared how her dog had a lovely time that day and that he loves being “cuddled, petted, and surrounded by people."

