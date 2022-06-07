Prince William, Kate Middleton Joke About 'Grumpy' Louis at Queen's Celebrations

Prince Louis became the unlikely sensation at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He was sometimes adorable, sometimes grumpy, and in one particular video, very over whatever his mum, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, had to say. Earlier, several candid shots surfaced on the internet showing the four-year-old prince making funny faces, including one where he is trying to shun the loud noise of the Royal Air Force jets during the flypast. A viral video shows the prince making faces at his mother, at one point even clamping his palm over her mouth as she is in the process of telling him something.

After Prince Louis’ antics went viral, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a subtle nod towards the jokes, via their official Twitter handle. “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote. Thanking everyone who turned up to show gratitude to the Queen’s 70 years of leadership, they added: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" with the pair-of-eyes emoji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s Prince Louis over it with Kate:

A four-day-long series of extravagant events mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen in 2022, became the first British monarch to serve 70 years donning the crown. On June 3, the queen, along with the royal family members, made several appearances, including one at Buckingham Palace.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.