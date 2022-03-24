Prince William, Kate Middleton's Jamaica Photos Criticised for Being 'Tone Deaf'

Prince William and Duchess Kate are on a tour of the British Caribbean colonies, as part of which the couple reached Jamaica on Tuesday. A photo of the Royal couple waving at Jamaican children through a wire mesh fence, and another of Kate posing next to a statue of Bob Marley, went viral and drew sharp criticism online for allegedly being “tone deaf". The couple’s visit was mired in controversy, with people protesting and calling for the UK to pay reparations for slavery, reports the Independent. Before Jamaica, they also saw anti-colonial protests in Belize. The protesters have raised the British royal family’s ties to slave trade in the Americas and the Caribbeans and urged the the future king and queen consort to issue an apology on behalf of the royal family. “Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their home and suffered unparalleled atrocities in Africa to carry out forced labour to the benefit of the British Empire. Redress is well overdue," Jamaica’s youth and culture minister, Olivia “Babsy" Grange said last July while seeking ‘reparatory justice in all forms’.

The photos from Jamaica were criticised online widely, drawing ire for its “gaze" that seemed “tone deaf" to many and led others to think that no person of colour would have had a part to play in arranging for such a photo op.

Some, however, pointed out that there was no malintent in the photos.

When the pair commenced on the Jamaica tour, a report by Radio Jamaica News Online said that a coalition of 100 politicians, business leaders, academics, and doctors have signed a letter urging the pair to issue an apology.

