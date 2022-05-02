Prisoner Plotted Escape by Swapping Places with Twin Brother, But This Gave Him Away

No matter what a prisoner must do to deceive cops, he will fail. In light of this statement, Elhaj Diarrassouba, a 24-year-old dog thief imprisoned at HMP FIVE Wells in Northamptonshire, attempted to escape by switching places with his identical twin brother who came to see him. He had a good strategy, but he was unable to carry it out.

According to the UK Daily, The Sun, Elhaj escaped by giving his prisoner’s armband to his brother and hoping that the officials would not notice the difference. The prison staff, on the other hand, were astute enough to see through the charade.

“At some stage, the brothers were able to swap an armband used to identify inmates. At the end of the visit, the brother went to join other prisoners who were going back to their cells. A sharp-eyed officer spotted the difference in clothes and apprehended him. It was fortunate as Elhaj was just about to walk out," a prison source told The Sun.

Advertisement

Diarrassouba was transported to the jail’s Care and Separation Unit after being apprehended and registered on the Escape List. The man was caught and found guilty last year in August of stealing a £3,000 dog at knifepoint in South Wales.

Dog thefts in the UK reached a seven-year high of 2,760 in 2021, the equivalent of eight dogs being taken per day and a 16% increase from 2015, as per Daily Mail. Last year, 45 French Bulldogs were stolen, a 29% increase over the previous year, while 24 Jack Russells were also stolen, a 140% increase over the ten recorded in 2020.

Other smaller breeds such as Chihuahuas, Pugs and American Bulldogs were also highly sought-after by thieves.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.