Private Jet Flight Attendant Reveals What Happens Inside Plane

You’ve probably seen in movies or maybe in real life that celebrities fly aboard private aircraft. Some people hire these planes, while others own them. A person travelling in a private aircraft, unlike a passenger plane, is not a regular person, so how can what happens inside these planes be common? Recently, an air hostess revealed some secrets about private planes and the individuals who fly inside them.

According to a report by Express, a flight attendant, on the condition of anonymity, spilled some secrets about how things are inside a private jet. She shared some of her experiences from keeping a secret about a cheating partner to serving liquor to the people going to a funeral.

She has served “primarily extremely rich British and American guests," according to the high-end cabin crew. She claimed that the super-rich uses her private plane for glam vacations with friends and family.

She emphasised that a private jet journey from London to Glasgow can cost over 13 lakh INR, so the clients must have a huge net worth.

She stated that she once went on a trip to America with one of her clients and his partner. He had another girlfriend after arriving in Europe, and she had to act normally. She then thanked her captain, explaining, “Nobody told me anything about the girlfriend so thank God my captain informed me as soon as they came on board."

In another scenario, she was transporting a customer to a funeral — and they requested her to pop some bubbly on the way there. Shocked by the request, the flight attendant said that she had not brought any booze with her since she assumed people would not drink at a funeral. She was fortunate, though, since the client behaved normally.

And the greatest tip she ever received was 1.2 lakh INR on a five-day vacation. She did, however, add that the majority of the passengers were well-behaved and she never had any bad experience.

