Priyanka Chopra Removed Her Surname and Desis Are Now Questioning Love Marriages

Priyanka Chopra Jonas yesterday dropped the ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram profile, but the dropping of husband Nick Jonas’ surname set social media reeling, with fans speculating if the couple are headed for a divorce. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, however, has shut down the rumours. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," she told News18.com. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, since their elaborate wedding in 2018, have had their relationship unfold quite a bit in the public eye. The couple has never been shy to dish out the PDA and their social media profiles are replete with loving posts and supportive comments from each other. Therefore, fans were sent reeling at the possibility that they might be parting ways. All the fears turned out to be unfounded, because the couple had a loving Instagram exchange right after, putting a rest to all the split rumours.

Desi fans, who have always looked fondly upon Priyanka’s self-made journey to success, must be breathing a sigh of relief. They had clearly had a hard time digesting that there could be trouble in paradise and decided to deal with it with Twitter’s best coping mechanism: the memes. Not all of it was for selfless reasons, though. Turns out we have some stakes in their relationship?

Advertisement

For now, all seems to be well, with Priyanka having commented on Nick’s Instagram workout reel. Nick captioned his workout reel video as, “Monday motivation. Let’s get it." Priyanka wrote in the comments section, “Damn! I just died in your arms (sic)." This year saw the breakup of several A-lister couples. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have recently parted ways on very controversial grounds. The long-time couple broke up after an allegedly violent altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. On October 28, news broke that Zayn had hit Yolanda and a security guard during their argument. Zayn, then penned a long statement and later denied striking her. Another couple that people on social media loved to fawn over, Shawn Mendez and Camilla Cabello, have also parted ways. Reportedly, Shawn and Camila agreed that they were better off as friends since their relationship had become “stale" and complacent. Fortunately, the Nick-Priyanka ship seems far from troubled waters and fans can now sleep well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.