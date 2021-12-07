No, Priyanka Chopra, PM Modi, Akshay Kumar Didn't Get Jabbed for Covid-19 in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra - no, they are not part of a newly released list of most influential people, but the common thread amongst them is that all of them apparently got vaccinated from a district in Bihar. Karpi community health centre at Bihar’s Arwal district uploaded a list of Covid-19 vaccinated people with these prominent names on their portal, according to an NDTV report. Videos of the glaring blunder went viral and two computer operators have been suspended. The local administration has ordered an investigation into the data fraud. RJD Arwal posted photos of the lists on Twitter.

District Magistrate J Priyadarshini said the strange occurrence was noted during an inspection. The investigation will detail how the incident happened and on whose authority it was carried out. NDTV quoted Priyadarshini as saying, “We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres." She added that an FIR will be filed and people other than the data entry operators should also be questioned.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that after the incident came to light, the operators in charge of the data were immediately dismissed. “I have spoken to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer and asked them to also look at data of other hospitals to ensure there are no errors. If there are, those responsible will be punished as per law."

Pandey also addressed the recent case of data fraud in Patna where people who had queued up for their second jabs were told that they were already “fully vaccinated." He said that they are “technical matters" and there’s no scope to make errors in the system.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that 85 per cent of India’s adult population has received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose while 50 per cent was fully jabbed. “Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. With PM Narendra Modi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19," tweeted Mandaviya .

