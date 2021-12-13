Probe Launched Against New Zealand Man Who got 10 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses in a Day

Health authorities in New Zealand have launched an investigation after a news report claimed that a man received up to 10 Covid-19 vaccination doses in one day. The report claimed that the unidentified man was paid to get the doses by different people wanting to skirt tough restrictions imposed by the government on unvaccinated persons. The matter is being taken seriously and authorities are taking appropriate action.

Stuff magazine, in a report on December 11, claimed that an unidentified man in New Zealand had been vaccinated 10 times in a single day. The report said that after being paid by individuals, who want to enjoy the privileges of vaccinated persons but don’t want to get the jabs, the man visited several immunisation centres and got the shots.

“We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies," New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination and immunisation spokesperson, Astrid Koornneef, said.

Koornneef further said that assuming another person’s identity and receiving medical treatment is dangerous.

“This puts at risk the person who receives a vaccination under an assumed identity and the person whose health record will show they have been vaccinated when they have not," he said.

After this incident came to light, the health ministry in New Zealand has urged anyone who has had more vaccine doses than recommended to seek clinical advice.

In New Zealand, Covid-19 vaccine shots can either be booked through a website, via a doctor, or people can turn up to walk-in centres. A person has to provide their name, date of birth, and address to health care workers to get the vaccine shots.

To make vaccination accessible to all, people are not required to show a photo identification and this “vulnerable" system is abused by “a small minority of people." A report in the Guardian said that in New Zealand, many people are being paid to receive the vaccine on someone else’s behalf who want to skirt restrictions imposed on unvaccinated persons.

According to reports, New Zealand has a population of 5 million and it has reported about 12,500 cases and 46 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. About 89% of its residents are fully vaccinated.

