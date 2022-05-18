'Proudest Achievement': 83-year-old Poses With Big Fat Indian Family in Wholesome Video

Exhibiting the “proudest achievement” of an 83-year-old woman, an Instagram reel is going viral on the internet. In the reel, an octogenarian woman can be seen approaching a stool near the staircase of her residence. In the video, she can be seen waving her hand and at that very moment, her sons and grandchildren sitting on the staircase put their hands around their wives’ shoulders.

Shared by content creator page Humans of Bombay, the reel is very subtle and simple, but it came into the limelight due to its long caption that elaborates on the moving journey of the 83-year-old woman, which has won millions of hearts on the internet. In the caption, it was revealed that she is a farmer’s daughter and was married into a joint family at the age of 19, where everyone cared for her. Throughout the caption, she elaborated she likes to be around people and how her five children gave her a big family of her own, to love and cherish.

Advertisement

She said, “We lived in a joint family of over 10 people! It took me a while to adjust, but my brother and sisters-in-law were so caring that it felt just like my own house. Subramanyam (her husband) took great care of me–we'd travel together and have the best food in Kerala! Together, we had 5 children–I finally had a big family of my own! We made sure that we’d give our kids the best education. We weren’t very rich, but we were happy.”

She continued by saying that her husband’s death after 53 years of their marriage was the “only time” she “felt weak”. Further revealing that she makes sure that her entire family gathers together every once in a while under one roof, she said, “I love seeing all of them come together, talk, and laugh!” She continued saying that a few weeks back when they were all together, they decided to make this small video. “My grandson told me to come and sit on a chair and raise my hand–I agreed! It was a lot of fun! I am 83 now, and when I look back at life, I feel like I’ve seen it all like I’ve lived it all!”

Advertisement

The video opens with the text, “At 83, my proudest achievement is having a big fat Indian family,” written on it. She concluded by saying that everyone must continue doing things that they really like and bring a smile to your face.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.