'Psychic' Warns of 'Alien Invasion' on Earth After Strange Discovery 4000 Light Years Away

Claiming that aliens are preparing for a mass landing and might soon invade earth after scientists discovered a massive source of energy in space, illusionist and self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has urged NASA to start deciphering their messages. Uri Geller warned of the imminent invasion through an Instagram post where he shared a picture of an intraterrestrial object and wrote a small note alongside it while tagging NASA. Uri claimed that a team of scientists who were mapping radio waves have discovered something unusual in space that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour. “It's unlike anything astronomers have seen before,” he wrote.

Uri further asserted that the occurrence is connected to alien intelligence, which is even superior than the ones that we humans have. Concluding his note, Uri then warned that aliens are preparing for a mass landing soon and wrote, “Start deciphering their messages!”

According to a report by the Daily Star, the 75-year-old spoon-bender illusionist suspected that the scientists who discovered the energy source 4000-light-years-away may have incidentally come across the chit-chat of aliens.

Describing the energy source, Astrophysicist at Curtin University in Australia, Dr Natasha Hurley told Daily Star that during their observation, the object kept “appearing and disappearing over a few hours.” She further said that she believes it to be an ‘ultra-long period magnetar,’ which is not far from our planet and is in our galactic backyard. “It’s a type of slowly spinning neutron star that has been predicted to exist theoretically,” she added.

Dr Natasha further said that the observation was completely unexpected and surprising for an astronomer as nothing like that has ever been spotted in space before. Dr Natasha highlighted that the mysterious source is somehow converting magnetic energy into radio waves way more effectively than anything else that scientists know of.

Last year in December, Uri Geller had told The Sun that he was confident about the existence of extraterrestrials and had claimed that aliens would invade earth not in hundreds or thousands of years but as soon as within 60 to 75 years.

