'Pujara-Rahane Are Purane': Indian Batters Trolled With Memes After Repeat Flop Show

“Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well, but time to move ahead." Indian cricket fans who tuned in on the first day of the Second Test against South Africa on Monday were once again in for a rude reminder that Cheteshwar Pujara along with Ajinkya Rahane isn’t having the best of time with the bat. While Pujara was undone for 3 by Duanne Olivier, Rahane poked, outside off, with an angled bat, and only nicked off to third slip on the very first delivery he faced by Olivier. Although India’s stand-in captain KL scored a gritty fifty and Ravichandran Ashwin provided late support with an invaluable 46, the visitors could only manage 202 on the board. Unimpressed by Pujara-Rahane’s contribution, veteran Sunil Gavaskar did not mince his words and said: “After those two dismissals one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers," said Gavaskar during the commentary.

Indian cricket fans too joined in the criticism of the batters and believed that their time out there was perhaps over.

All is not lost?

India now have a bowling attack that ensures that even 202 allows hope to float, especially in conditions where the ball is doing a bit. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami along Siraj will be looking to repeat the scenes from the victorious First Test where barring KL Rahul Indian batsmen were largely restricted by the South African bowling attack yet the visitors secured the match comfortably.

