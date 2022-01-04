Pujara's Dismissal in 2nd Test Against South Africa Had This Epic Coincidence

Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are not having a good time on the pitch currently. Both the experienced players were once again dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday. While Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck, Pujara was dismissed for 3 by Duanne Olivier. While both the batters were criticised for their bad performances on social media platforms, a pattern in Pujara’s dismissal on Monday seems to have grabbed everyone’s attention. Pujara, who had scores of 0 and 16 in the first Test, took 33 balls to score the 3 runs and came out to bat at the No 3 position for India. Monday was also the third day of the year.

The once-in-a-lifetime coincidence was brought to light by a tweet, which has now gone viral. Twitter user @kaustats took to the micro-blogging platform and highlighted the game of three played by Pujara. He wrote, “33 year old Cheteshwar Pujara scores 3(33) batting at No.3 on the 3rd day of 3rd year of 3rd decade of the 3rd millennium."

As soon as the tweet went viral, other users joined in and gave their references of ‘3’ related to the tweet and the game in Johannesburg.

Indian cricket fans who tuned in on the first day of the Second Test against South Africa were once again in for a rude reminder that Pujara along with Rahane isn’t having the best of time with the bat. While Pujara was undone for 3 by Duanne Olivier, Rahane poked, outside off, with an angled bat, and only nicked off to third slip on the very first delivery he faced by Olivier.

Although India’s stand-in captain KL scored a gritty fifty and Ravichandran Ashwin provided late support with an invaluable 46, the visitors could only manage 202 on the board. Unimpressed by Pujara-Rahane’s contribution, veteran Sunil Gavaskar did not mince his words and said: “After those two dismissals one can say that they probably have just the next innings, both Pujara and Rahane, to save their Test careers," said Gavaskar during the commentary.

