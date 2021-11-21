Pune Astronomers Discover Rare Stars Warmer Than the Sun

A team of astronauts at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune, have discovered rare stars that are warmer than the sun. These stars belong to the category of ‘Main-sequence Radio Pulse’ emitters or MRPs. The discovery was made using a Giant Metrewave Radio Pulse (uGMRT). Interestingly, only 15 MRPs have been discovered in space so far, out of which 11 have been discovered by the Pune-based astronomers. Moreover, out of those 11, eight stars have been discovered within this year. The ‘Main-sequence Radio Pulse’ emitters are stars that are hotter than the sun and emit an enormous magnitude of magnetic fields, which are much stronger than stellar winds prevalent on stars. Due to this behaviour of emission, these stars tend to emit bright radio pulses, mimicking a lighthouse on a pitch-dark island.

Researchers believe that this discovery can tamper with the notion that MRPs are rare celestial bodies. Rather, they might be more common than initially perceived but are difficult to detect. The first discovery of the MRP was made way back in 2000. With the increasing efficiency of the uGMRT, a discovery of this scale was made possible.

Advertisement

“The high sensitivity of the uGMRT, combined with strategic observation techniques, allowed us to overcome the hindrances and witness the true nature of these cosmic entities. We observed that temperature and the intensity of the magnetic fields are at the core of how intense the radio pulses will be," said Prof. Poonam Chandra, in a press release, as reported by LiveMint.

The Pune-based research facility said that the uGMRT is the most sensitive telescope in the world and has the ability to produce high-resolution images. The project and its findings are published in the ‘Astrophysical Journal.’ The lead author of the study is Dr. Barnali Das, who led the research under the supervision of Prof. Chandra. The study has opened gates of knowledge regarding the stellar magnetosphere and will foster further study in the area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.