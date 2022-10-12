Pune Constable Sings Soulful Rendition of 'Desh Mere' Leaving Desis Impressed

Pune Police often takes to social media to raise awareness about several topics, while doing so, they are also known for hopping on viral trends to connect with civilians. In a friendly move, the department recently shared a video of one of their constable Sagar Ghorpade. While the public serving officer looks after the security of civilians in the city, he is also an exceptional singer. The Pune police department allowed the officer to use his hobby to instill patriotism in the minds of people.

On Monday, October 10, the Twitter page of Pune Shahar Police shared a video of Sagar Ghopade singing a mellow rendition of the patriotic song Desh Mere. In the clip, the cop stood in front of a recording mic and sang the chorus of the song. While sharing the video, the Pune Police department added a Marathi caption that claimed, “There is no need for a special day to dedicate a song to the country." The department then introduced civilians to the cop, “Desh mere sung beautifully by our Pune Police Constable Sagar Ghorpade." Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in the city. With over 7,000 views, the video has accumulated an abundance of praise for the police department. A user wrote, “Lovely voice and beautiful song," another added, “That’s very beautiful."

Originally, Desh Mere featured in the tracklist of Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer war film Bhuj: The Pride of India. With the soulful voice of singer Arijit Singh, Desh Mere is composed by Arko. The lyrics of the patriotic song were given by Manoj Muntashir who explains how bravery can become anyone’s armour, leading one toward victory. It’s a tribute to those who perished for their country by respecting its soil more than their lives. Bhuj: The Pride of India was released in August, last year.

