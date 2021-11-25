Pune Couple Makes 2-Floor Mud House Using 700-Year-Old Technique

Everyone dreams of a home of their own. However, not everyone can build or buy one. There are also a few who try something new. This couple in Maharashtra’s Pune took their creativity a notch up and made a two-floor mud house with their own hands.

Yuga Akhare and Sagar Shirude had planned that they would make a farmhouse for themselves in Wagheshwar village of Maharashtra. They thought they would make this house with bamboo and clay. But the village people suggested that the area receives heavy rainfall and therefore they better not construct it.

Yuga and Sagar were not ready to give up. They gave people the example of houses and places made in olden times, which are still there in several parts of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

According to a report in Better India, Yuga and Sagar completed their education at a college in Pune in 2014. The two then started a firm named Saga Associates. Since both of them were architects, they prepared the designs for many buildings and institutions together. But their mud house was a very special one. They have named it Mitti Mahal. According to reports, their house did not face any issue.

You will be shocked to know that it has taken only Rs 4 lakh to construct this house. They used local material for the house and also recycled many things. The couple said that they have used bamboo, red soil and grass to construct this house. The soil was prepared in a special way to build the house. Husk, Jaggery, and herd plant juice were mixed in it. Neem, cow urine and dung were also added to it. Then the mud was prepared using bricks and bamboo were pasted.

Advertisement

The couple used bottle and dobe technology to protect the house from extreme weather. In this 700-year old technique, wooden or bamboo sticks are joined together with wet mud. The house walls are made in such a way that they remain cold in summers and absorb heat in winters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.