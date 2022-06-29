Pune Man Gives New Meaning to 'Jugaad', Covers Car With Cow Dung to Keep it Cool

As people go past April, the sun starts to seem less dear. The temperature rises and our outings decline. Staying out in scorching heat can be challenging, and thus people come up with all kinds of solutions to beat the hot weather. Among the ideas that pop up in people’s brains are one that is bound to blow your mind, turn your heads, and probably stink your nose.

A man in Pune decided to keep the heat away from his Maruti Suzuki Omni by covering his vehicle with cow dung. Right from the bumper to the roof, from the front to the back and both sides were covered with a thick layer of cow dung. A smidgen of the dung also sat on the headlights of the car.

Take a look at the car here:

and ingenious, the thought of covering the car with cow dung might have found its inspiration from the traditional practices prevalent in Indian villages. As per the process, a house floor and walls are covered with cow dung and are then allowed to dry. It is believed that the coating makes the structure cold in summers, and warm in winters.

It is still a matter of discussion if the technique works for cars. The science behind the claims is yet to be legitimised and no such research exists that confirms these reports. The metal sheets that make up the exteriors of the car are completely impermeable in nature and hence, raise doubt about the efficiency of this method.

Despite the doubts, the method seems to stick with many people as this is not the first such case. A woman from Ahmedabad created quite a buzz after she covered her Toyota Corolla with cow dung. The woman also claimed that she used it to cover the floors of her house.

