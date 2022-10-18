Pune Rains: Locals Share Waterlogging Videos, Memes As Untimely Rainfall Hits City

Pune is witnessing harrowing scenes as heavy rain has led to severe waterlogging in the city. Intense rains hit the city after 9:30 on Monday and several areas were severely waterlogged. The worst hit was south and central Pune where most areas experienced heavy rainfall, as per Hindustan Times. Delayed south-west monsoon withdrawal is causing heavy rain in the southern parts of the country. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Tuesday in Pune, IMD officials said.

Apart from waterlogging, trees have also been uprooted in Pune. Areas such as Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM, B T Kawade Road, and Katraj are facing the worst of the waterlogging. Harrowing visuals surfaced, and since humour is sometimes the only coping mechanism in such situations, quite a few memes are being shared on Twitter.

Advertisement

IMD has notified that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over North Andaman sea from Tuesday and predicted heavy rainfall over the southern peninsular region for the next five days. South-west monsoon withdrawal over Vidarbha, parts of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal is likely over the next two days, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan-Goa until Wednesday (October 19).

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here