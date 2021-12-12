Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar Took 'Epic' Selfie With Ariana Grande and it's Raining Memes

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar made headlines this year during the first phase of IPL 2021 when he took the wickets of RCB skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in a match-winning performance. The cricketer has gone viral once again, but this time for a selfie with American pop star Ariana Grande. Brar recently took to Twitter to share a selfie that he clicked with the ‘7 Rings’ singer. However, he was not really with Grande and she just appeared in the selfie behind him on a television screen. Sharing the photos, Brar wrote in the caption, “Selfie with @ArianaGrande."

Soon, Brar’s post went viral and Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions and memes on the “epic" selfie.

Have a look:

Brar had a dream start in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Playing his first game of the season, Brar first played a cameo of a 17-ball 25* as Punjab posted a mammoth total of 179 runs for the loss of five wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

The Moga bowler followed up his explosive wicket with a phenomenal performance with the ball. Brar bagged the wicket of Bangalore’s top three –Kohli,Maxwell and AB de Villiers – as Punjab Kings thrashed RCB by 34 runs in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League.

Brar removed the Indian skipper by deceiving him with an incoming delivery. On the other hand, Maxwell was bowled by some top-class spin action. Brar pushed Maxwell back to the crease with a flighted and full delivery before taking off his bail.The right-handed batsman stayed at the crease after his dismissal and went back to the stands after a review showed that the ball had crashed into his stumps.

After a two-wicket maiden over, Brar returned to ball the 13th over of RCB’s innings and dismissed the dangerous de Villiers.

