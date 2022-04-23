Punjab Man Buys 'Black' Horse for Rs 23 Lakh, Left Shocked at its True Colour

A Punjab man was recently cheated by a horse trader who deceived him into buying a shiny black horse for Rs 22.65 lakh. But, once washed, the horse showed its ‘true colours’ and turned out to be a desi stallion just dyed black, according to a report in India Ahead. The man, Ramesh Singh, is a cloth merchant from the Sangrur district of Punjab and had decided to invest in stud farms. While looking for a good deal, Ramesh was told by one Lachhra Khan from Lehar Kalan village that his friends could help in this. Lachhra told Ramesh that Jitender Pal Sekhon and Lakhwinder Singh owned a black Marwari horse. He also convinced Ramesh that he could make good money if he got into the business and that black horses have high value in the market.

According to Ramesh, he did not think much before shelling out Rs 22.65 lakh for the shiny black horse and hoped to make a profit of Rs 5 lakh by selling it. He said that Marwari horses were the most sought-after breed and that their demand remains high in the market.

But, what Ramesh thought was a great deal later turned out to be a fraud. After taking his new horse for a bath, the animal started losing its black coat and revealed the light brown colour of a desi stallion.

Reportedly, an FIR was lodged in the case and it was revealed that the accused had cheated eight other people as well. These include seven people from Lehar in Sangrur and one from Patiala. As per Ramesh, the trio used the same modus operandi while cheating their victims.

He said that they strategically ask the victim about his earnings after engaging him in casual conversation. After which they convince him to buy the horse. “That is how I fell into their trap and I know of eight other victims like me," Ramesh added.

