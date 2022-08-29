Punjab Man Who Never Went to Gym Creates Guinness World Record For Most Push-ups With Claps

Kuwar Amritbir Singh, a fitness enthusiast from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, who apparently has never gone to a gym made it to the Guinness World Records for executing the most push-ups in a minute.

His remarkable achievement astonished many as he completed 45 push-ups in sixty seconds while adopting a tough workout regime to accomplish his record. The 20-year-old executed finger push-ups along with claps after each dip, which made his task even more challenging.

In an interview with Times Now, Kuwar explained his preparation for the challenge. He put in four hours of practice each day for 21 days to accomplish the feat. On a daily basis, he starts his day at 4 am and practices for two hours in the morning and then workouts for two hours in the evening.

Kuwar believes that a gym or fancy pieces of equipment aren’t integral for being a successful fitness athlete. He made his necessary workout equipment out of bricks, empty bottles, cement, iron rods, and other materials. The fitness sensation also mentioned that his diet was basic homely food and he doesn’t consume any protein supplements.

“I don’t use protein supplements. I only eat what is cooked at home. Curd, milk, butter, and ghee are constant in my diet," Kuwar said.

The youngster, who hails from the Umarwala village in Batala, embarked upon his fitness journey at the age of 16. Kuwar etched his name into the World Records India after performing 118 Knuckle push-ups in one minute. He also holds the India Book of Records title for becoming the youngest individual to complete 35 push-ups in 30 seconds.

A final-year Bachelor’s student in Physical education at Gurunanak Dev University, Kuwar is also a social media influencer. The aspiring youngster has over 1 lakh followers on his Instagram handle, where he constantly posts fitness and workout videos for his fans.

Kuwar is on a mission to inspire more youth towards fitness and he has proved that all one needs to stay fit and healthy is sheer dedication and determination rather than a gym or any fancy weight equipment.

