Punjab Teachers Pounce on Free Lunch After Meeting CM Bhagwant Mann in Viral Video

Government school teachers and principals went berserk in a resort in Punjab and fought over free lunch following a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The incident took place on Tuesday and was captured in a video that later went viral on Twitter. The video showed a state of frenzy at the venue where teachers are principals from several schools crowded around a table. Initially, a person who appears to be the staff member at the meeting tried to keep things organised and distribute the plates in orderly fashion. However, the impatient school staff did not seem to like the idea and soon started grabbing the plates on their own. The scenes turned into complete chaos as everyone snatched the plates while jostling each other.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Lunch Scenes of Principals & Teachers after meeting with CM & Education Minister in Ludhiana ="https://t.co/utJEesjGRP">pic.twitter.com/utJEesjGRP>>— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) ="https://twitter.com/Gagan4344/status/1524069924133490688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

One of the persons even pulled the whole pile of plates towards him in a bid to get his hands on the free lunch. According to a report in The Indian Express, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had chaired a meeting with government schools and principals seeking suggestions from them to improve the quality of education. Soon after being shared on Twitter, the video amassed more than 5 lakh views while leaving users stunned.

This user was appalled by the unruly behaviour of the educators and asked if they are teachers.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">These are teachers?? >— Jo Speaks (@Jo_Singh_) ="https://twitter.com/Jo_Singh_/status/1524453604551061505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Another user suggested an amusing way to teach a lesson to the teachers and show a mirror to them.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">This clip should be sent to everyone that attended and should make them stand out for their behavior, these people are the guides of future generations and if they behave like this then forget it. Make them aware of their shortcomings. ="https://twitter.com/meet_hayer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@meet_hayer>>— India News (@News4u0) ="https://twitter.com/News4u0/status/1524085117731303424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

One user highlighted that the way of distributing the plates was inappropriate and insulting towards the teachers.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">What a humiliating way to treat the teachers. They are humans, teachers are God, and the way they distributed the plates was like giving pieces of food to animals. Was it not planned>— Girish Mamtani (@GirishJMamtani) ="https://twitter.com/GirishJMamtani/status/1524397017945894912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

To this, another chimed in and said that it was the teachers who resorted to such distasteful behaviour.

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">I don’t think they are giving a chance for them to be distributed sir. They just grabbing. Very embarrassing.>— Bhuvan Sachdeva (@buones) ="https://twitter.com/buones/status/1524399558171803650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 11, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Reportedly, more than 2,600 participants were present at the venue for the meeting held at Kingsville resort in Ludhiana, Punjab. According to director general of school education (DGSE), Punjab Pradeep Aggarwal, the meeting was an “education improvement" meeting and the education department incurred all the expenditure done on it. The Chief Minister announced an online portal at the meeting aimed towards bringing out-of-the-box educational reforms, according to a press release quoted by new agency IANS.

