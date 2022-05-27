Puppy Found with Arrow Pierced through its Neck in US

In a heart-wrenching incident, a chihuahua puppy was found with an arrow shot through his neck in California, reported the Los Angeles Times. After a successful treatment, the pup has been recovering well now.

The incident came to light earlier this week when a woman found the injured dog in her neighbourhood and dialed 911 to report the matter. According to Riverside County Animal Services, the woman spotted the puppy after she heard her screaming in pain.

As the officers arrived, they found that the arrow was stuck in the fence, which made it difficult to free the puppy. The 4-month-old pooch was then picked by the sheriff’s deputy and was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus by an Animal Services officer.

While transporting the female dog to the animal hospital, Animal Services officer noticed that the arrow had pierced through her neck. He made sure that the dog did not run away hurting herself and held her in his arms outside the facility.

The arrow had reportedly not harmed the vital arteries of the chihuahua and was safely removed from her neck. “It was purely a superficial wound," veterinary technician Ivan Herrera told the Los Angeles Times.

Herrera said that the puppy was quite calm and appeared stoic once she was inside the facility. This, according to her, allowed the hospital staff to give proper aid to her. The pooch was sedated before the doctors removed the pointed arrowhead from the shaft.

The veterinary technician highlighted that despite getting an arrow pierced through her neck, the dog did not cause any trouble to them. Now, the dog is recovering well and appears healthy. “She is lively, wagging her tail like a puppy and barking for our attention," she said.

Expressing his anguish over the incident, Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement “For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting". Marking the incident as shocking, Gettis sought information on the perpetrators while insisting that efforts are on for finding a new home for the wounded dog.

