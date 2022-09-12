Purse Gun to GPS Earrings: Indian Man's Creative Inventions for Women Safety

A man from Uttar Pradesh, India has created a series of smart security gadgets that women can use to protect themselves in dangerous situations. Shyam Chaurasia has developed a variety of products including heels, earrings, and purses which he refers to as a safety kit for women. These safety products designed by Chaurasia can enable a woman to directly get in touch with police or anyone from their personal contacts.

One of the products is called a ‘Smart Purse Gun’ which looks exactly like a normal handbag used by women on a daily basis. But, a small red button placed in the purse can make a massive difference in case of a threat. Once clicked, the purse automatically fires a bullet. Notably, these bullets are just blank shots and not real ones, however, they make the sound of a real gun. Chaurasia believes that the blank shots can help women to scare an attacker while also gaining the attention of people in the surrounding area.

Another product in the safety kit is known as the ‘Smart anti-rape sandals.’ These heels that appear to be normal come with a Bluetooth mechanism. This can help women to get in touch with emergency contacts and even cops.

Lastly, Chaurasiya has included safety earrings in his range of security collections. Unlike, normal earrings, these are included with a GPS tracking device. In addition to this, it also has an emergency call feature which can turn out to be useful to protect women in dangerous situations. A video of the products has now gone viral on social media.

A group of netizens responded to the products by lauding Shyam Chaurasia’s initiative. A user said, “It’s so sad that these things are being needed," another added, “James Bond theme." One more who was utterly impressed by the safety kit wrote, “We should appreciate this guy’s hard work and efforts. At least he is not one of the people who sit at their houses, writing shit about people on social media and waiting for someone to do something. This is an amazing idea. These techniques can be further improvised and they can be available to all the women of the country and he took the initiative. Kudos to you!"

The clip has garnered over 7 lakh likes on Instagram. It has been reported that the safety kit is estimated to be around $31.35 (approximately Rs 2,500). However, the safety gadgets are not up for sale as of yet. Reportedly, Chaurasia is gaining support from Abdul Kalam University’s innovation hub for the production and distribution of the safety kit in the market.

