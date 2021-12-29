'Pushpa I Hate Beer': Rajasthan Police's Quirky Drunk Driving Campaign Goes Viral

New Year is already here and people are all set to drink and dance to their heart’s content. However, they should be careful about not driving when they are drunk. This message has been conveyed to the public in a very catchy style by Rajasthan police. They have used shayaris of Rahat Indori and superstar Rajesh Khanna’s famous dialogue as a part of their ‘Do not Drink and Drive campaign. In this tweet, they have ingeniously combined one of the lines of Indori’s famous shayari and their message. Check out the exceptional message below-

In another tweet, Rajasthan police coupled their message with Khanna’s famous dialogue from Amar Prem. To make it look more engaging and captivating, they have also attached a photo of the superstar. Have a look at the tweet. It has been captioned with an interesting wordplay. They have done a witty wordplay replacing tears with beer from the dialogue ‘Pushpa I hate tears’.

Looks like Rajasthan police can’t have enough of dialogues spoken by renowned Bollywood actors. They have done smart use of a famous dialogue spoken by actor Rajkummar to explain how drunk driving becomes one of the causes of major road accidents.

People have applauded Rajasthan police, calling their campaigns creative and sarcastic. They were in awe of the great work being done by the police authorities.

New Year celebrations see a lot of deaths due to drunk driving. People get so immersed in the celebrations that they adopt a negligent attitude towards the safety norms. If you have plans for boozing yourself to night, remember to hire a cab. You can also ask your sober friends to drive you home. Remember to take care of yourself.

A big salute to Rajasthan police for brilliantly conveying an essential message!

