Qatar Airways CEO's Spoof Video Replying to Boycott Call by Indian has Gone Viral

The spoof video of Qatar Airways CEO commenting on a boycott call given by an Indian Twitter user is going viral. After a few Islamic countries including Qatar condemned the remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, hashtag #boycottQatarairways started trending on Twitter. A Twitter user called Vashudev was among many who called for the boycott. He said that Qatar was the country that had given refuge to MF Hussain, the artist who made nude paintings of Hindu deities, and Indians should follow tit-for-tat policy.

Someone made a spoof video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker replying to Vashudev’s boycott call while in conversation with Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

“The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev

Watch till the end!"

In the video, the CEO can be heard saying: “After I heard the boycott call, I cancelled all his meetings and straightaway flew to Qatar because our biggest shareholder Vashudev decided to boycott our airline from his headquarters which is the terrace of his house. He was having a power cut at that time in his neighbourhood. And he made that devastating video."

“Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don’t know how to operate anymore and we have grounded all the flights… we are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back. This is a special kind of boycott because it is b-y-c-o-t-t. Vashudev habibi, we are willing to give you one whole plane to make your TikTok videos or maybe we can give you two litres of petrol free. Please consider our offer and take the boycott back," the CEO added in the doctored video.

Advertisement

The video has garnered hilarious reactions from netizens.

“fantastic spoof and lip syncing."

“Deadpan! Love it!"

“Must watch. Brilliant."

Advertisement

The OIC had slammed India for the comments against Prophet and called upon the UN to take necessary measures to address “the practices targeting Muslims in India." The ministry responded by saying that the comments were made by certain individuals and doesn’t reflect the views of the Indian government.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.