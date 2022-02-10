Quantum 'Boomerang' Effect Has Been Observed in Reality for the First Time

In a breakthrough research, physicists have confirmed a theoretically predicted phenomenon called the quantum boomerang effect. Under this phenomenon, it was anticipated that quantum particles can boomerang if they are in a material that has a lot of disorder. The research, published in Physical Review X, shows that the theory proved to be true in an experiment as well. The experiment revealed that, after being given a nudge, particles in certain materials return to their starting points on average. The phenomenon was first described in 2019 by physicist Dominique Delande of CNRS (Centre national de la recherche) and Kastler Brossel Laboratory in Paris.

The quantum boomerang effect is derived from another discovery which was made in 1958, by physicist Philip Anderson, who realised that with enough disorder, electrons in a material become localised and get stuck in place, unable to travel very far from where they started. These restricted electrons prevent the material from conducting electricity, thereby turning what might otherwise be a metal into an insulator. That localisation is also necessary for the boomerang effect.

For the experiment to work, the quantum particles must not be of pristine material and made up of orderly arranged atoms, but have many defects, such as atoms that are missing or misaligned, or other types of atoms sprinkled throughout, mentioned the researchers.

Speaking to Science News, lead author of the research physicist David Weld from the University of California, Santa Barbara describes the quantum boomerang effect in action by shrinking himself down and slipping inside a disordered material. If Weld tries to fling away an electron, he says, “it will not only turn around and come straight back to me, it’ll come right back to me and stop.” In a sense, quantum particles behave like a well-trained dog who would come and sit right when it comes back to you unlike a boomerang that will keep going past you if you do not catch it.

Researchers demonstrated this effect using ultracold lithium atoms as stand-ins for the electrons. The team of researchers studied the analogous situation for momentum, instead of looking for atoms returning to their original position. The atoms were initially stationary, but after being kicked from lasers to give them momenta, the atoms returned, on average, to their original standstill states, making a momentum boomerang.

