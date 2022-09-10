Queen Elizabeth II and Her Corgis: What the Royal Canine Family Tree Looks Like

Queen Elizabeth’s love for corgis began young. It all began with Susan, a corgi who was an 18th birthday present for the Queen, reported BBC. Soon after being introduced to the pooch, the queen, the eldest daughter of King George VI, established a connection with it. Such was the attachment between the two that the then princess even took Susan on her honeymoon with Prince Philip. That was the beginning of it all. The corgi travelled with the queen in the royal carriage while being hidden under a rug.

From there began a prolific and sprawling corgi family, with even a “dorgi" thrown into the mix. Princess Diana had reportedly coined a nickname for the Queen’s corgis: “a moving carpet", given the way they used to scamper ahead of her (the Queen).

The corgis slept inside the Queen’s private apartment even though the Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms. They went where she went, in helicopters, trains, and in limousines. A family tree of the Queen’s dogs was created by the BBC to encapsulate this family.

As per a PTI report, the royal canines will be re-homed after the Queen’s death. While it’s not absolutely known to the public where they will go, Victoria Arbiter told The Independent that they would likely go to a trusted staff member if not to the Queen’s family, with nothing being left upto chance.

The Queen owned more than 30 dogs of the Corgi breed and has been pictured numerous times with them in her almost 70 years of reign.

The corgi breed dogs are small and short-legged with pointy ears. The Queen even oversaw a corgi breeding program on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Her corgis have been given the affix of Windsor and it is said that the Queen never allowed her dogs to compete in dog shows and neither sold any of them. However, she has given some corgis as gifts.

The Queen stopped the breeding program in her 90s and when asked about it by her advisor, the Queen said that she did not want to leave a young behind after her death.

