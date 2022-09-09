Queen Elizabeth II 'Reincarnation' Murmurs Fly as YouTuber Trisha Paytas Goes Into Labour

Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the British empire, passed away on September 8. Tributes are pouring in from all corners for the longest-serving British Monarch.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," said the official statement.

From visuals of people being gathered around the Buckingham Palace to two rainbows ruling the London sky, the news of Her Majesty’s demise has sent shockwaves. In the middle of this, there a some who are remembering the Queen’s humour and finding ways to keep her alive. In the buzzing wave, along came Trisha Paytas. Trisha is an American YouTuber who is pregnant with a baby. And, as per the wild theories that are erupting on the Internet, the Queen is right around the corner to be born again, or reincarnated, as Trisha’s baby. Yes, it is as bizarre as it sounds.

It is not recently that memes around the Queen’s reincarnation as Trisha’s baby surfaced on social media. In fact, the advent of this idea can be traced back to the time when the Queen was diagnosed with COVID-19. Although the Queen had made recovery, the memes were still churning in the cyber mill.

“The horrifying realisation that the queen is going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby," wrote one user.

Quoting the news about the Queen being brought under medical supervision, one user wrote, “And Trisha Paytas is 1 centimeter dilated…the prophecy is being fulfilled."

“The Queen is dying whilst Trisha Paytas is going into labour…I think we all know what that means," commented one user.

“Trish Paytas gave birth three minutes after Queen Elizabeth Dies!?" wrote another.

“The soul of Queen Elizabeth flying across the globe to Trisha Paytas’ baby right now," read one caption accompanying this GIF.

Here are some more memes woven around the conspiracy theory:

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving British monarch in history. She is succeeded by her eldest son Charles who has inherited the throne as King Charles III.

