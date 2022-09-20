Queen Elizabeth II's Favourite Scrambled Egg Recipe Included 2 Unusual Ingredients

A nutritionist who claims that she knows Queen Elizabeth’s favourite scrambled egg recipe revealed that the former monarch used to love the addition of two unusual ingredients in the breakfast recipe. The nutritionist identified to be Lee Holmes stated that she received the royal recipe from an anonymous friend who cooked for Her Majesty several years ago. The recipe of the Queen’s favourite scrambled egg was shared on the online website of Holmes as she paid tribute to the longest-reigning monarch of the British Empire. Wondering what were the two unusual ingredients added to the breakfast recipe?

Lee Holmes explained, “Ma’am loved to sometimes start the day with a protein-packed breakfast and these eggs were tailored to the way that she particularly liked them." Ever since Holmes learned the royal recipe, she has been making scrambled eggs following the same method. She added, “Ever since I was given this recipe a few years ago, I’ve been making these eggs on the regular and they are spectacular! I always make them when friends come to stay."

According to the nutritionist, the unique recipe was completed with the addition of lemon zest and nutmeg, which cherished the taste buds of the beloved monarch.

Ingredients required to make the Queen’s favourite scrambled eggs

3 brown eggs

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp butter or extra-virgin olive oil

Crushed black pepper

1 tsp of grated lemon zest

Sea salt as per taste

A pinch of ground nutmeg

Snipped chives and kippers (optional)

How to make the Queen’s favourite scrambled eggs?

The simple-to-make recipe includes whisking the eggs and milk in a bowl until it is combined properly.

Add sea salt to the mixture as per taste, then take a small frying pan and heat the butter or olive oil on low-medium flame.

In the next step, add the egg mixture to the frying pan, while doing so, make sure to turn the flame to low.

Keeping moving the egg with a spatula so that it doesn’t stick to the bottom.

Before the eggs begin to set, add lemon zest, nutmeg, pepper, and extra salt if required.

Stir the mixture properly and serve immediately. For garnishing, snipped chives and kippers can be used.

