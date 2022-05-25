Queen Elizabeth is Looking for a Housekeeper, But Pay is Less Than UK Minimum Wage

Buckingham Palace is a popular tourist spot where the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, resides. As per reports, roughly 1000 people, including the servants, chefs, and chauffeurs, manage the place and the royal members living in it. This huge number is now set to increase by a unit.

The royal family recently released a job advertisement and have announced the vacancy of a live-in housekeeper. However, as grand as the job sounds, the pay associated with it is below the minimum wage of the United Kingdom, as reported by LAD Bible.

The job vacancy was announced on the official website of the royal household and mentioned all the necessary details and requirements. “This is a career pathway in hospitality that will develop your housekeeping skills and expertise," the ad read. It added that the candidate will be joining the professional team and will “care for a wide range of interiors and items."

The job will require the candidate to give forty hours a week. The ad also mentioned that the role will be based in “either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle," and will also include travel to other royal residences. Talking about the salary, the ad mentioned that the right candidate will be compensated £7.97, or roughly Rs 755 per hour. The hourly salary is around £2 less than what the minimum living wage in the UK is.

The job, although less paying, does promise something that will make a candidate ignore all factors. “The role offers the option to live-in with all meals provided," the ad read. However, exercising this option will bring some “salary adjustments." The role also offers 33 days of holiday allowance.

The role comes in the wake of the Silver Jubilee of the queen, which she completed on February 6. To mark the Queen’s 70 years of service, multiple events will be held. In addition, a four-day bank holiday will also be observed.

