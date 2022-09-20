Queen Elizabeth's Corgis and Pony Bid Her Farewell at Windsor Castle, Internet Teary-eyed

As Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, poignant images surfaced from the streets of London thronged by mourners. The Queen’s funeral was attended by kings and queens and world leaders, but in the midst of everything, two images were particularly heartbreaking. The Queen’s corgis and Fell pony Carltonlima Emma were led out to witness parts of the funeral procession, and their photos left the Internet teary-eyed. Emma was the Queen’s personal riding horse.

The two pembroke welsh corgis Sandy and Muick, and the pony Emma waited at the Windsor Castle quadrangle while the funeral cortege arrived and were looked after by two members of staff. The three pets welcomed the Queen to the castle on her final journey, according to The Royal Family Channel.

In the presence of Royals, the Queen was buried alongside her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth and sister Princess Margaret, reuniting in death the family who once called themselves “us four". The coffin of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, was also transferred to lie alongside her.

