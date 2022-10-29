Queen Elizabeth's Handwritten Note to Grandson Prince William Leaves Royal Fans Emotional

A handwritten letter from Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has gone viral on social media. It goes without saying that the late queen adored her grandkids particularly Prince Harry and Prince William. An image of the adorable letter was posted earlier this week on Twitter by the account “Real Royal Mail". The caption read, “A card written in the hand of Queen Elizabeth II & sent to the young Prince William obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of Princess Diana."

The note quickly gained traction on social media. “William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny," said the note, which was penned on paper that appears to be from the letter pad of Buckingham Palace. The note is said to have emerged two months after the queen’s death.

The undated note was put up for auction in December 2016, according to The Daily Mail. It was reportedly supposed to sell for 1,400 pounds at the time. It was described as “a seldom-encountered piece of correspondence from within the royal family, enhanced by its fitting Christmas time association" by Robert Livingston, executive vice president at Boston-based RR Auction.

One Twitter user reacted to the note by commenting, “Aw I have never seen this!! They had such a lovely relationship."

Another user wrote, “This should be returned to Prince William, it belongs to him. A personal memory for him." A third one said, “Aawww how lovely. Beautiful, precious memory to treasure."

Prince William wrote a poignant tribute to his grannie that read, “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

Royal fans were heart warmed by the personalised note from Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson. The Queen, the longest reigning British monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8.

