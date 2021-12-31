Queen's Guard Tramples Child and Marches on in Viral Video, Leaves Internet Divided

A viral video on TikTok shows a kid being trampled by the Queen’s guards at the Tower of London, leaving passersby in shock. The two guards holding rifles, wore black bearskin hats and blue coats. Posted by a user named brittoker, the clip has been viewed over 5.7 million times, according to a New York Post report. In the video, the guards are seen marching on when a child gets in the way. The guard is heard yelling a sort of warning before running into the child, who fell down. Although the guard tried to step over the child, the collision happened so quickly that the child tripped immediately, but got back on his feet at the same speed.

There’s a stunned silence in the small crowd around the guards and the child before a woman, presumed to be the kid’s mother or guardian, rushes in to help him. The Twitter page NewsForAll also shared the TikTok video posted by an anonymous user with the caption on screen reading, “My sister went to England; first day in." The clip has received over 3.4 million views at the time of writing. But, it has left netizens divided.

One user declared, “Do that to my child, we are fighting."

While some defended the guards and their duties.

Someone else opined that making way for the Queen’s guard is “common knowledge."

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence responded to the incident with a statement to Indy100, “The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child, unfortunately, ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty. Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well."

