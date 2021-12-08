Queensland Police Roast England for 'Impersonating' Test Side After Australia Wreak Havoc

Not just the lethal Aussie pacers but the local police also came down hard and served major burns to a clueless looking England side on Day 1 of the Gabba Test in the much-anticipated Ashes series that kicked off on Wednesday. English skipper Joe Root earlier won the toss and chose to bat. That decision almost instantly backfired after Mitchell Starc bowled a peach of a delivery to knock over England opener Rory Burns on the very first ball of the game. The story continued and the English side were quickly reduced to 29 for 4 after Ben Stokes, who returned to the team after a long break, was sent back by captain Cummins. Ollie Pope (35), Jos Buttler (39), Chris Woakes (21) did provide starts and brief stability but the trio of Cummins, Starc, and Josh Hazlewood ensured the visitors only lasted 50.1 overs on the green Gabba top.

As the rest of the world was busy roasting Root’s men, Queensland Police decided to take it up a notch higher.

“Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba," the official Twitter account of the Queensland Police tweeted.

Such banter and it’s only Day 1? Bring it on, said Twitterati.

Coming back to the action on the field, there is none, unfortunately. Rain has delayed Australia’s response. You can catch the live action here.

