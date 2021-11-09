Quentin Tarantino to Auction Off Seven Uncut Scenes from 'Pulp Fiction' as NFTs

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is jumping on the NFT (non-fungible token) bandwagon and how. He announced recently that he will auction off seven uncut scenes from his cult hit ‘Pulp Fiction’ as NFTs. The tokens, which will be auctioned on NFT marketplace OpenSea, will include original handwritten scripts from the film and exclusive audio commentary from Tarantino himself, says a report in CNBC. The NFTs will be built in Secret Network, a blockchain ecosystem that considers privacy its priority. “For the unique Pulp Fiction NFTs and for all others auctioned on the platform, that means the content is only viewable to the owners of those NFTs," said the report. Tarantino follows in the footsteps of Hollywood director David Lynch who launched limited NFTs in collaboration with Interpol. In the release, Tarantino said: “I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that."

Pulp Fiction brought Tarantino his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and received seven Academy Award nominations.

Talking about the move, a release on Globe News Wire said: “Each NFT at auction contains ‘secret’ content viewable only by the owner of the NFT, a groundbreaking and unique feature enabled by Secret NFTs. The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before." Talking about Secret NFTs, the report said: “To date, all NFTs propagated on Ethereum and other popular public-by-default blockchain networks rely on public-facing metadata. In other words, the images featured within the NFT wallet of collectors are visible to all, with no choice available to the creator or owner. Secret NFTs change all this, enabling NFTs to contain both public and private metadata as well as giving the choice to the owner between publicly displaying ownership - or keeping it secret."

It’s not only Hollywood that has been making forays into the world of NFTs. One of Bollywood’s biggest ever stars Amitabh Bachchan is all set to roll out his own NFTs, including some of the most unique and exclusive artworks surrounding his identity.

