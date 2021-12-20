Quidditch Leagues Will Change their Names Due to JK Rowling's 'Anti-trans Positions'

Real-life quidditch game, which was adapted from JK Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter series, is all set to change its name, partially due to the author’s views on the transgender community. In a press release, US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) announced that they have started the process of selecting new names for themselves. They said that there are two reasons behind the change - limitations due to the name ‘quidditch’ belonging to Warner Bros, and JK Rowling’s views on transgender persons. The release said: “As the game has grown, the name ‘quidditch’, which is trademarked by Warner Bros., has limited the sport’s expansion, including but not limited to sponsorship and broadcast opportunities. Both leagues expect that this name change will allow for new and exciting developments for our players, fans, and volunteers as the sport continues to grow."

“I believe quidditch is at a turning point. We can continue the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can make big moves and really propel this sport forward into its next phase. Renaming the sport opens up so many more revenue opportunities for both organizations, which is crucial to expansion. Through joint ownership of this new trademark, USQ and MLQ will be able to pursue sponsorships, broadcasting on major TV networks and other projects that’ll address some of the biggest barriers to playing the sport, like access to equipment," said USQ Executive Director Mary Kimball.

They also said that the change of name will help them maintain their image of being an inclusive sport. “The leagues are hoping a name change can help them continue to distance themselves from the works of JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, who has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years. Our sport has developed a reputation as one of the most progressive sports in the world on gender equality and inclusivity, in part thanks to its gender maximum rule, which stipulates that a team may not have more than four players of the same gender on the field at a time. Both organizations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe this move is a step in that direction."

