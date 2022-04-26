'Quit Twitter' Trends After World's Richest Person Elon Musk Takes Off With Blue Bird

Bringing an end to the long-drawn speculation, Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter for around $44 billion. Just after this happened, #QuitTwitter began trending with thousands of users claiming how badly they wanted to leave Twitter now. “Elon musk could end world hunger for what he is buying Twitter for. If you don’t see how this is a problem, you are a larger part of the problem than I. If you think this is bulls**t maybe #quittwitter. I am in 24hrs from now all social media is bullshit anyways," wrote a user. Another person wrote, “It will be a hard habit to quit, but when #ElonMusk uses gross wealth for this rather than put it to good use to improve the world, I’ll try. I’m only here for the #nature photos & long time folks I love to follow, can I get those somewhere else? #quittwitter." Netizens have also been sharing memes and several other posts using the same hashtag. Let’s have a look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some users thought Musk acquiring Twitter was a heralder of “free speech", others thought it was severely detrimental. US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

Musk himself has said in a tweet, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free

speech means."

“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important. Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Mr. Musk. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," said Parag Agrawal, CEO, Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.