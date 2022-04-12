'Quite Surprised': Over 5,500 New Species of Virus Detected in Oceans Across the World

An international team of researchers has discovered hordes of new species of RNA viruses from as many as 35,000 ocean samples. The total number of RNA viruses surfaced stands at 5,500 and is expected to profoundly expand the knowledge and research possibilities pertaining to these viruses. RNA viruses interact with the microbial life around them and affect the dynamics and the functions of these microbes. Primarily, RNA viruses interact with microbes in three ways – changing energy management of cells, genes transferring, and killing cells. The 5,500 species discovered are believed to represent all five RNAs known to humans, including the infamous SARS. Moreover, five new phyla are needed to capture all of them.

Among the discovered RNA viruses, the most abundant collection belongs to a species that is named Taraviricota, by the researchers. “There is so much diversity here – and an entire phylum, the Taraviricota, were found all over the oceans which suggests they’re ecologically important," said Matthew Sullivan, the lead author of the study, in a press release. Matthew stated that most of the species found were new and “many were really new."

Advertisement

Among the five new species found in the ocean samples, the most widespread is Taraviricota. The other species are Prmiviricota, Paraxenoviricota, Arctiviricota, and Wamoviricota. All the species were officially recognised by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. (ICTV).

The study published in Science paves a platform for the ocean’s ecosystem to adapt to climate change, evidence of which is embedded in the microbial life breathing underwater. In the search for RNA viruses, the researchers also found the RdRp gene, which according to Ahmed Zayed, the co-author of the study, is one of the most ancient genes which existed even before there was a need for DNA. “We are not just tracing the origins of viruses but also tracing the origins of life," Zayed said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.