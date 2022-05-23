'Quomodocunquize': Shashi Tharoor's Dig at Railways has Left Netizens Scratching their Heads

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who happens to be Twitter’s very own English professor, has shared a new word with netizens called “quomodocunquize." In the caption, he explains, “Obscure Words Deptt: Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?" He further shared an image explaining the meaning. The word means to make money by any possible means. Since being shared, the post has garnered tons of reactions on social media. The man of many words, who keeps sharing new words to upgrade netizens’ vocabulary has managed to leave them speechless. Using this tweet, the Congress MP also took a dig at the Ministry of Railways as he tagged the department and used the hashtag ‘SeniorCitizensConcession’.

Advertisement

This comes in as the concession, which was put on hold from March 2020 after Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, has remained suspended. Let’s have a look at few reactions:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few days back, Tharoor admitted that he too can have an off day at work and commit the sin of “careless typing." Tharoor’s tweet was in direct response to Union minister Ramdas Athawale who pointed out the typos in the former’s tweet that was aimed at him. “I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!

But while you’re on a roll, there’s someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition," Tharoor quipped. For the unversed, it all began when Tharoor tweeted out a photo from the Lok Sabha and slammed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her “nearly two-hour reply" to the Budget debate.

Not just Sitharaman, Tharoor also fired shots at Athawale, present in the frame, by calling his expression “stunned & incredulous" stating that even the treasury bench couldn’t believe the finance minister’s claims about the economy and her Budget.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.