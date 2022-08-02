Quora User Trolled For Asking How Good is Rs 13 Cr Per Annum Earning in India

Salary packages or earnings are one of the most important aspects for all. Our lifestyle is dependent on how much money we make and how well we manage our expenditure. In India, amid the rising inflation and unemployment salary and annual pay packages are quite sensitive subjects for all. Many people also look to address their doubts on Quora, a social question- answer platform, about salary increments and the prevailing trends in the market.

Recently, a user who asked about his annual salary package of Rs 13 crore on Quora in a seemingly attempt to show off, was brutally trolled by others.

The user asked, “Is Rs13 crore per annum a good earning in India?" This question led to him being trolled by each and every participant who answered the question. One of the users wrote, “13 crore!! Lol! That’s absolutely pathetic. You can’t survive in India with that little amount of money. You should at least earn Rs 200 crore per annum, or you can’t have a decent life. Go get a real job."

Another user wrote that his maid makes more money than him. He quoted it to be Rs 100 crore. Not only did the users troll him by showing off with their present salary, but people also gave a breakdown of expenses and how much does it cost someone to live in India. The user who broke down the expenses mentioned categories such as groceries and vegetables, rent, children’s education, monthly EMIs and other expenses.

This is one of the many bizarre questions about salary and placements posted on Quora that don’t need to be asked. People do this to either show off or just have fun and expect humorous answers from people on the social media platform.

