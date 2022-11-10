Quora User's Chole Bhature Business Idea Over Job Gets Surprisingly Positive Response

The idea of success is subjective as it differs from person to person. While working 9-5 corporate jobs is considered one of the safest ways to earn a living, the concept of unconventional careers is becoming increasingly popular in recent times. From content creation and music production to travel blogging and bartending, the sources of income have become more diverse over the years.

A lot of people also earn a bomb by opting for these unconventional professions. However, would you leave your high-paying job to sell Chole Bhature outside a railway station? Yes, you read that right. Recently, an anonymous user got Quora talking after they asked this question on the social question-and-answer website.

The user asked the online fraternity, “Would it be the right decision to leave my job that has a package of Rs 8 lakhs per annum and put up a Chole Bhature stall outside the station?" One might assume that other users would have trolled the person for asking this question on Quora. However, much to one’s surprise, people supported the decision and even tried answering how it would be more profitable for them to open a Chole Bhature stall rather than continuing their current job.

One user penned an extensive note, where he presented a hypothesis. According to him, one could earn as much as Rs 71,250 a month by opening a food stall instead of making Rs 62,666 of the Rs 80,000 salary after all the professional deductions. He even cited the example of MBA Chai Wala, who had dropped out of his MBA course to start a tea stall that is highly popular across the country now, in his note.

Others told the user that the kind of job doesn’t matter if it pays them well. They also advised him to go ahead and set up the stall if he’d be happy doing so.

