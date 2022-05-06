R Madhavan is All Hearts for Man with No Hands Chopping Wood

People who cross hurdles in their life with hard work and shine in the face of adversity, leave an indelible impressions on the minds of those who witness their courage. Recently, a video left a similar impression on actor R Madhavan, who could not resist highlighting it on his Twitter handle.

The video, initially shared by Twitter user John Pompliano, shows a differently-abled man with no arms, using an axe to chop wood logs. “If there is will, there is a way. Much respect to this guy for getting the job done despite adversity," the caption read.

Advertisement

In the clip, which is shot in a snowy region, the man is seen tucking the axe under his chin and moving towards a wooden log. While the camera captures his grit, the man skilfully chops the log with the axe, successfully splitting it into two. He then picks up another log and proceeds to chop it without much difficulty.

Watching the man’s undaunted spirit, Madhavan could not resist but praise him. He reshared the video on his Twitter handle and dropped heart emoticons alongside it. But, it was not just Madhavan who was moved by the man’s perseverance, as roughly 10,000 viewers of the video were equally amazed by it.

One user found the perfect proverb to match the video.

This user highlighted how anything can be made possible with a strong will power.

Advertisement

Another user too made an evocative remark while lauding the man’s efforts.

Displaying similar spirit, another video had gone viral on the internet. Through the video, a man named Robert Paylor shared the moment he stood up from his wheelchair after more than three years. Robert revealed through the caption that he managed to get up from the wheelchair without any assistance after a total 1,220 days. He further wrote that although he struggled to get back on his feet for a long time, the end result of his efforts “was worth every second."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.