Rahane, Pujara Roasted With Memes as Indian Duo Fails Against South Africa in Third Test

Ajinkya Rahane is going through a rough patch with the bat and his two outings in Cape Town where the Third and final Test is being played against South Africa have produced a combined total of 10 runs (9 in first, 1 in second innings), something that has stuck out like a sore thumb for fans and critics alike. Starting the day at 57/2 with a lead of 70 runs, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) early on before Rahane walked out in the middle. Facing Kagiso Rabada, Rahane was looking to leave one alone, but the ball just flicked the glove and flew behind the stumps. Kyle Verreynne jumped and went for the catch but missed. Dean Elgar, stationed behind him, completed the catch after the rebound. The batter’s departure left India reeling at 58/4.

Soon enough, angry fans marched to the microblogging site Twitter where they bid ‘farewell’ to Rahane and Pujara’s Test careers, suggesting the likes of Hanuma Vihare, Shreyas Iyer be added to the Test squad.

This, however, isn’t the first time in the ongoing three-match Test series where fans have taunted the duo. During the second Test, Pujara was undone for 3 by Duanne Olivier, while Rahane poked, outside off, with an angled bat, and only nicked off to third slip on the very first delivery he faced by Olivier.

Notably, Rahane responded with a 58 in the second innings of the second Test while Pujara returned with 53.

Coming back to the match, India have extended a lead of 119 runs with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant cemented in the crease.

