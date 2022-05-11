Rahul Dravid Sits Quietly at the Back in Book Event, Fans Bowled Over by his Humility

Besides his remarkable performance on the pitch, current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid is also hailed as one of the most humble personalities of the cricket world. Highlighting the former cricketer’s humility, a Twitter user has shared a heartwarming anecdote that indeed proves Rahul Dravid to be the kindest.

The Twitter user, Kashy, narrated a recent incident when he, along with another person, went to an event where former cricketer Gundappa Renganath Viswanath was talking about his book. Apparently, to Kashy’s surprise, cricketer Rahul Dravid also showed up at the event.

Advertisement

Now, one would expect such a renowned cricketer to enter the venue with his entourage while grabbing the attention of the guests. But, according to the user, Dravid quietly “walked in alone with a mask on" and “greeted Ram Guha".

Maintaining a low profile, Dravid went to the last row at the event and took a seat. He blended with other people and made sure that even the girl sitting next to her doesn’t recognise him. But, Dravid was soon spotted by Viswanath who asked him to come to the first row.

Advertisement

Of course, his fans then queued up seeking autographs from the former India number 3. Dravid patiently fulfilled the requests and then even apologized for not giving the autographs properly as the crowd had gathered around him.

Realising that he was inadvertently stealing Viswanath’s show, Dravid then asked the crowd to instead talk to Viswanath. This is what won Kashy’s and probably everyone’s hearts present at the venue. “How can a person who has led Indian cricket team to so many glories be so humble and down to Earth," wrote Kashy.

While displaying the exceptional gesture, Dravid also did not want to disappoint his fans as he posed for selfies too.

Advertisement

As soon as the tweet was shared, netizens flocked to the thread and showered Dravid with praise.

For this user, Dravid remains to be his favorite cricketer.

Another wished if he could also take a picture with Dravid.

For this user, the anecdote gave her more reasons to love the cricketer.

Tell us if you have a similar tale about the humble cricketer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.