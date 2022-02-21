Rahul Dravid's Response to Wriddhiman Saha's Retirement Episode is Why He's Called Gentleman

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid began the India-West Indies post-series press con with a laugh after he was questioned on keeper Wriddhiman Saha’s recent words that made headlines in the country. With Rishabh Pant becoming a mainstay in the side, Saha’s Test career sees an unfortunate dead-end, and the cricketer minced no words while speaking to media revealing that Dravid had asked him to consider retirement after the series in South Africa. Upon being quizzed if Saha’s revelation hurt him, Dravid responded in the most “gentleman" manner, a reputation that he has built during his illustrious career.

“I’m actually not hurt at all. I have deep respect for Wriddhi and his achievements and his contribution to Indian cricket. My conversation came from that place. I think he deserved honesty and clarity," Dravid said before adding, “It’s about conversations I constantly have with players. I don’t expect players to always agree with everything I say about them. That’s not how it works. You can have difficult conversations with the players, but that doesn’t mean you brush it under the carpet and don’t have the conversations."

Dravid further added that it was better to have difficult conversations with players than to avoid them.

His classy response was enough to douse the proverbial fire set by the entire fiasco involving Saha.

You can watch the entire response from Dravid here:

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket board is expected to launch an investigation into the allegations made by wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha that he was threatened by a journalist for not accepting a request for an interview. Saha, on Saturday, shared a screenshot from the unnamed journalist who vowed to never interview the cricketer and wrote ‘I don’t take insults kindly’.

