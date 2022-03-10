Rahul Gandhi Trolled With Memes After Congress's Dreadful Run at Assembly Election 2022

With the likes of Amarinder Singh losing to AAP Candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Harish Rawat, the former chief minister of Uttarakhand, losing to Dr Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress chief in Punjab, beaten by Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP, it’s safe to say the outcome of Assembly Election 2022 for Congress on Thursday was far from a pleasant one. From across the five states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur- AAP’s massive win in Punjab, while the rest four states belonged to BJP, there was only one question that the Indian janta cheekily asked on social media - where is Congress and Rahul Gandhi?

Taking not-so-subtle digs at Rahul Gandhi, the close watchers of the assembly election results poked fun at the Congressman with memes.

Advertisement

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Gandhi “humbly accepted" people’s verdict.

“Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

You can check the complete list of winners here.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.